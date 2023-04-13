The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.12. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

