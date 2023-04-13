Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $21.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 955,219,657 coins and its circulating supply is 933,960,562 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

