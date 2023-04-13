Terra (LUNA) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004646 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $355.46 million and approximately $152.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001479 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 252,111,580 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

