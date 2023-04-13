Terra Classic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $93.51 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $752.44 million and $93.51 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004491 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,273,024,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,899,869,587,724 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.