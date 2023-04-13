Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.14

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.14 and traded as high as $49.33. Tencent shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 1,744,506 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Tencent Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $429.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

