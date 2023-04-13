Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.50

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$94.50 and last traded at C$94.00, with a volume of 2698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.50.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.31. The stock has a market cap of C$733.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Teck Resources

In other Teck Resources news, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 2,140 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.50 per share, with a total value of C$105,933.21. 74.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

