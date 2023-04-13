Swipe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $86.20 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $329.62 million and approximately $86.20 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 560,981,436 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

