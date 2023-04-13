Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.80 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.34). Approximately 241,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 398,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.34).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Superdry Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £88.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,202.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.24.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

