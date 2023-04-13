SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.80

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.20. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
