SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,364. The company has a market capitalization of $967.64 million, a PE ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

