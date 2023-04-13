Strike (STRK) Market Cap Hits $53.12 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Strike has a market cap of $53.12 million and $1.41 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $14.45 or 0.00047516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,676,567 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

