Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001957 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $88.03 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.48 or 0.06631884 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,063,761 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

