StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
