StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 894,506 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

