Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.79. 621,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,208. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

