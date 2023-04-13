Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Hits $111.06 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Status has a total market capitalization of $111.06 million and $6.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,128.95 or 1.00014020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,866,344,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,866,344,039.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02842175 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $18,293,348.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.