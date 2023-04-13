Starname Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Starname has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $953,143.52 and approximately $2,264.69 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

