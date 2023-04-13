SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.9% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.41. 5,904,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

