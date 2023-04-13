SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.19. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 8,342 shares trading hands.

SouthGobi Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

