Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.1% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

