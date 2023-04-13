Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 58 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $187.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.