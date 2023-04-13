Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Sony Group comprises 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 228,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,272. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

