Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.44

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $24.30. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 19,785 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.
Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
