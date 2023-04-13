Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.44

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $24.30. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 19,785 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.2586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

(Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.