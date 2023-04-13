Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $393.24

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.24 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.46). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.49), with a volume of 56,441 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.15 million, a P/E ratio of 789.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 388.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.55.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 6,590.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

In related news, insider Anne Ellis bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,120 ($36,061.92). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.