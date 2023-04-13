Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.15. 3,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.
Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.