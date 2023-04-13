Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.15. 3,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

