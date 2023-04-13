SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is Clean Yield Group’s 6th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. SJW Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,268. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.39 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

SJW Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.