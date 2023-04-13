ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $473.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $525.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.