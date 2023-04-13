Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 185,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 434,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

