Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.26

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.26 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 213.71 ($2.65). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 150,181 shares trading hands.

Securities Trust of Scotland Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,471.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.54.

Securities Trust of Scotland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

