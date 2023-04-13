Secret Trading Down 40.1% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $24.58 million and $67,062.38 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00144657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00036762 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00039058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00920141 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,836.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

