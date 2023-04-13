Seascape Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMG traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 51,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $148.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

