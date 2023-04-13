Seascape Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 143.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $376.24. The company had a trading volume of 830,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

