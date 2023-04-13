Seascape Capital Management Buys 1,723 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Relx accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Relx by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after purchasing an additional 192,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Relx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 148,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after buying an additional 349,552 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.40) to GBX 2,950 ($36.53) in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,860 ($35.42) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.80) to GBX 2,840 ($35.17) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

RELX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

