Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is AIA Group Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,479 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,856 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 5.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of SEA worth $89,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SEA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,477 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 908,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

