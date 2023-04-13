Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Decreased by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 187,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,681. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

