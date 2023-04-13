Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,230 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. 912,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

