Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.14

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and traded as low as $25.91. Saputo shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 5,270 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

