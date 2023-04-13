Saitama (SAITAMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.24 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $77.59 million and $4.24 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00170484 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,723,273.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

