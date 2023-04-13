Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.45

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $24.72. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 1,483 shares trading hands.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

