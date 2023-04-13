RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Acquires $410,500.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RumbleON Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 139,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,558. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

RumbleON Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RumbleON by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.