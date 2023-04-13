RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Acquires $410,500.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RumbleON Price Performance
NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 139,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,558. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RumbleON (RMBL)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.