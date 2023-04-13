RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Acquires $410,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBLGet Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RumbleON Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 139,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,558. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RumbleON by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.