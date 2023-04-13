Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $29,771.45 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00028516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,108.52 or 1.00041327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

