ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed Price Performance

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $222.18 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

