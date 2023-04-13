Request 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.52 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $102.84 million and $3.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00028969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,343.37 or 1.00035001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10238398 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $25,081,262.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.