Reik & CO. LLC Sells 650 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,641. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,337 shares of company stock valued at $76,473,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.