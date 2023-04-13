REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Up 7.5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.05. 70,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 416,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $843.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.