REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Up 7.5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.05. 70,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 416,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $843.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
