ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,213.97 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $11,213.97 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00307417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003340 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

