Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.71

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and traded as low as $22.81. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 906 shares changing hands.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

