Quantfury Token (QTF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,784.64

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $97.13 million and approximately $13,784.64 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $9.71 or 0.00032272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.63325851 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,609.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars.

