Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $302.69 and last traded at $305.69. Approximately 263,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,081,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.62.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Public Storage by 144.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 39.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Public Storage by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

