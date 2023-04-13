PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Up 1.9%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 147,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 55,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

