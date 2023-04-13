ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.66

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.66 and traded as high as $52.84. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 409,164 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 646.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 601.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

